Pakistan asks its nationals studying in Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors after mobs attacked foreigners

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has asked its nationals in Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors after mobs attacked foreigners in the capital Friday night over some unknown dispute with migrants. According to local media, the violence began last week following a clash between Kyrgyz people and foreigners in Bishkek. In a statement, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said Saturday that its embassy in Bishkek was in contact with the Kyrgyz government to ensure the safety and security of its nationals after last night’s riots in the city. A number of students were treated at a local hospital in Bishkek, it said. Thousands of Pakistani are studying or working in Kyrgyzstan.

