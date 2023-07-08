ABC-7 First Alert: Record-breaking heat continues

Happy Saturday everyone, or should I say, my-goodness-it's-super-hot-this Saturday? Either way, the heat isn't going anywhere, which means we will be breaking records. 23 consecutive days of triples is the record, set back in 1994. However, today we tied that record, seeing highs from June 16th to today, and are likely to add another 7 days of triples, setting a new record! Normally, we get excited about records, but I can say I'm not that excited about this one.

Tomorrow through Friday we are looking at highs in the UPPER 100s. Some individual days may break records as well- booooo. There is one positive thing about this week's forecast though, and it has to deal with some relief. Rain chances are expected for the week ahead, and while they are low, there is a chance.

Make sure if there are dark menacing clouds outside, that you are listening for thunder, and if you hear it to move inside. All of the days ahead could give us some gusty winds, brief heavy downpours (or light, depending on where you are in the storm), and small hail. Stay up to date with us here at ABC-7 so we can let you know what to expect if anything changes.