Barnett Harley-Davidson holds annual summer blood drive

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sunday is the final day for the annual summer blood drive hosted by Barnett Harley Davidson in partnership with Vitalant.

The partnership between the two began after a member of the Barnett family was suffering from cancer, and blood that was given saved their life.

In July and January, account manager Thiago Silva said high school students donate the most blood, meaning the timing of the blood drive is crucial.

Those who donate get a t-shirt among other goodies, and a drawing to win a Harley Fatboy.

Its taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is held at 8272 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, Texas 79907.