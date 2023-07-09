El Pasoans brace for the heat as the city breaks a triple-digit record

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans are feeling the heat as the long-duration heat wave continues pushing El Paso to set a new record today.

The record set for consecutive triple digits was set in 1994 with 23 triple-digit temperatures in a row. That record was broken today as we hit our 24 consecutive triple-digit temperature. That streak began June 16 with triple-digit temperatures expected to last at least into next week.

Many El Pasoans are already over the heat and are hoping that record doesn't go any further.

"I feel like it's like way too hot to come out. I'm sweating a ton. Just it's not like, really worth it," said Chris Correa.

"It's really hot. You can't even go out," said Mario Rivas.

El Paso is under an Excessive Heat Warning. With health experts warning of health-related illness. El Pasoans taking extra precautions but growing tired of the effects of the heat.

"You have to keep on running the fan and everything and conditioner to keep your house cool and everything, if not you'll be toasting inside your house. Yeah. So it goes up, the bill," said Ramon Aguilar.

"I don't like going outside as much just because I'm, you know, like, be sweating. It's hot and I just don't, like, want to get heatstroke or something," said Correa.

"One of the things that's really been kind of stopping us from going outside is we have a couple of puppies and we really can't go outside until about 8 p.m. nowadays, and that's kind of been a hassle," said Ben Murkowski.

"When I go to my car, it's always super hot. Even if I roll down the windows, it takes a while to cool down," said Rivas "And even with the windows down and you're driving, it's hot air blowing into your car."

Evenings are no better with temperatures staying warm overnight offering no relief from the heat.

"Even at nighttime, you'll still be hot and you'll still be just standing around. Standing around. You can be sweating already," said Alessandro Salas.

Many hoping for an end to the hot weather so they can finally enjoy summer.

"For summer. I would always go outside because we had dogs and now we can't even put the dogs outside because their water bowl gets too hot," said Salas.

"It's gone a lot hotter. Like when I was little, I'd come out here, like all the time, just like doing different sports, like football, basketball. And now it's kind of harder to do those things because I feel like it's like way too hot to come out," said Correa.