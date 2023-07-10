El Pasoans stay cool in the record-breaking heat wave

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans do their best to stay cool in the heat. The city is now on its 25 consecutive triple-digit temperature day.

El Paso broke a record set of 23 consecutive triples in 1994.

Now El Paso is on track to break a new record for consecutive triples reaching 105 or higher. We are on our 5th consecutive day of temperatures reaching 105 or higher. The record to beat is 10 consecutive days.

Amid the heat, El Pasoans are taking extra measures to stay cool. Many heading to cooling centers, splash parks, pools, and others just avoid the outdoors altogether.

Health Experts warn against heat-related illness reminding El Pasoans to practice heat safety as heat-related deaths are preventable.

If you are working on job sites:

Stay hydrated

Minimize direct exposure to the sun

Take breaks in the shade as often as possible

Wear light, long-sleeved, loose-fitted clothing

If you are staying indoors:

Have access to a fan or air conditioner, or a place to cool down.

Check on children, the elderly, and the sick

If you are traveling in a car:

Never leave children or pets unattended in hot cars

Look before you lock up

If you have plans to be outdoors:

Limit strenuous outdoor activities

Find shade

Stay hydrated

Avoid sugary drinks such as - soda and coffee

If you are in the pool: