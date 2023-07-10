Skip to Content
Las Cruces firefighters save three dogs from house fire

Published 6:09 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Firefighters saved three dogs from a house fire early Monday morning.

The house is located on Highland Avenue. First responders received reports of smoke coming from inside the garage just before 5:30 a.m. They spent the next half hour putting out the blaze, which was contained to the garage.

The crews saved three dogs from inside the home. One was unconscious and had to be given oxygen. Crews used an oxygen mask to revive the dog.

The dog still needs additional care, so its family is working with Animal Control.

The damage to the home is estimated at $30,000.

