El Paso Walmart mass shooter to be transferred to state custody Tuesday 

today at 11:44 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Texas man who was recently sentenced in federal court for killing 23 people and wounding two dozen more at El Paso's Cielo Vista Walmart in 2019 will be transferred to state custody Tuesday afternoon, according to a source familiar with the situation. 

Patrick Crusius, 24, received consecutive life sentences for each of the 90 federal charges last week at U.S. District Court in El Paso. Charges ranged from hate crimes and firearms offenses. He pleaded guilty.

Crusius will be transferred to state custody at 1 p.m. Tuesday. He's currently jailed in El Paso.

This means the state can now proceed with its case. 

In early July, El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks said he was committed to seeking the death penalty against Crusius.

At the time, Hicks also said he was hoping the trial would start in 2024 or 2025.

