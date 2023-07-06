Skip to Content
El Paso D.A. committed to seeking the death penalty in state trial of Walmart shooter

El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks said he was committed to seeking the death penalty in the state trial against the Walmart shooter.

He said nothing that happens in federal court will impact the state case.

"I am committed to seeking justice for the people of this community," he said.

The district attorney said his main priority was getting this case back on track.

Hicks said he doesn't know when the state trial will begin, but he hopes it will be sometime in 2024 or 2025. He also hopes to get an El Paso jury.

"We are dedicated to seeking justice for the victims, families and our entire community."

The district attorney said he felt a tremendous burden in this case.

"The decision to continue with the death penalty has been a very heavy decision. Many people have strong opinions and urge to go different directions," he said.

He ultimately said it is up to the jury to decide Crusius' fate.

