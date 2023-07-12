El Paso Fire warns of pets and children locked in hot cars

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Heat can become less of a hassle and more of a threat when temperatures surpass 104.

The Borderland has grown accustomed to seeing temperatures over the 100s with temperatures all expected to exceed 105 for the remainder of the week.

The temperature inside a parked vehicle can rapidly rise to a dangerous level for anyone inside.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature inside a car can reach 100 degrees F in 25 minutes when the outside temperature is only 73 F.

A dark dashboard or seat can reach temperatures in the range of 180 degrees to over 200 degrees F.

As a safety precaution, El Paso Fire tells drivers to understand the dangers of a hot vehicle.

Those especially at risk of heat-related illness inside a hot car:

Young children and infants

People with chronic medical conditions

Elderly

Pregnant women

Pets

It's