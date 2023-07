FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's deputies arrested 17-year-old Alan Daniel Gutierrez on July 11 on a burglary charge.

Officials accuse Gutierrez of burglarizing the Beans & Burritos coffee shop in Fabens on July 8.

Deputies took Gutierrez into custody on the 19000 block of Cielo Drive in Tornillo.

They booked Gutierrez into the El Paso County Jail on a $10,000 bond.