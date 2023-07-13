Canva Basics Training at Thomas Branigan Library

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) ---The community is invited to learn the basics of a graphic design website.

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library is hosting a Canva basics training seminar located at 200 E Picacho Ave, Las Cruces, NM. on Wednesday, July 19.

It will start from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the computer training room on the second floor.

You can bring your own laptop or use one from the library.

Participants will learn the basics of Canva and sign up for a free account. Instructors will teach participants how to search for a template and create a flyer. Participants will learn how to edit templates of all kinds and create documents from scratch.

Registration is required and seats are limited.

For registration or more information, contact Deanna Duffy at (575) 528-4005 or by email at dduffy@las-cruces.org.