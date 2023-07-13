Skip to Content
News

Canva Basics Training at Thomas Branigan Library

By
New
Published 7:51 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) ---The community is invited to learn the basics of a graphic design website.

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library is hosting a Canva basics training seminar located at 200 E Picacho Ave, Las Cruces, NM. on Wednesday, July 19.

It will start from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the computer training room on the second floor.

You can bring your own laptop or use one from the library.

Participants will learn the basics of Canva and sign up for a free account. Instructors will teach participants how to search for a template and create a flyer. Participants will learn how to edit templates of all kinds and create documents from scratch.

Registration is required and seats are limited.

For registration or more information, contact Deanna Duffy at (575) 528-4005 or by email at dduffy@las-cruces.org.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Noelia Gonzalez

KVIA ABC-7 Good Morning El Paso Producer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content