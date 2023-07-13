Skip to Content
Juarez daycare worker arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting five minors

Fiscalía General del Estado de Chihuahua.
JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- On Saturday, a daycare worker in Juarez was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor back in June.

Naomy Yamile R.P. was arrested and booked at the Women's Social Reintegration Center number 2 in Juarez.

On Wednesday, César Gustavo Jáuregui Moreno, Chihuahua's Attorney General, announced in a news conference that he conducted the investigation.

They had to check every child who attended that daycare to find out if there were more cases of sexual abuse.

Jáuregui Moreno announced they found in total five children who were also allegedly sexually abused by Naomy. Officials will add those charges once she is sentenced.

ABC-7 is working to learn how many children have attended the daycare.

