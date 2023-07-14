Las Cruces medical students reach milestone in studies to help the Borderland from a unique approach

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine recognized its Class of 2027 in a white coat ceremony Friday. The future D.O.s spoke to ABC-7 about what they're learning and how they eventually want to use their knowledge to help patients in the Borderland.

"A doctor of osteopathic medicine versus an M.D. - or a doctor of allopathic medicine - tends to have more of an emphasis on the whole body," said Ginger Johns, a medical student at Burrell.

"A patient is more than their symptoms," added Adriana Gonzalez, one of Johns' peers. "For example, they might have an irritated eye or something going on with their hormones, and it could be caused by something different than what it appears."

Officials from the college said that students of osteopathic medicine are given a specific curriculum that teaches them to use their hands in evaluating their patients.

"You can affect pneumonia, ear infections, any kind of medical condition by actually learning how to use your hands to improve those conditions by keeping the body in balance." said Dr. Doris Newman, D.O. and Dean of Burrell's Florida campus. "The body likes to be in balance. We do that and it seems to get better and feel better."

The Dean of Burrell's Las Cruces campus said the students' studies benefit the Borderland.

"Our mission is region specific. And so our Las Cruces campus is really geared to the culture of the southwest. Southern New Mexico, our border with northern Mexico, the El Paso and far west Texas region. And so our students will learn about those cultures, the social determinants of health and those cultures and how to interact and care for those patients," said Dr. Bill Pieratt, D.O.