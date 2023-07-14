Skip to Content
Two men facing capital murder related to deadly mass shooting in East El Paso bar parking lot

El Paso Police Dept. officers blocked off the 1160 block of Airway Blvd in the early morning hours of July 13 after six people were shot in the parking lot outside a bar. Two people died.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Two men are each charged with capital murder in connection to a deadly mass shooting in a bar parking lot. Two people died, and four others were wounded.

El Paso police confirmed the arrests in a news release emailed Friday night.

According to the El Paso County Jail records, Andrew James Williams and Aaron John are both being held in the El Paso County Jail under bonds totaling $2.5 million each.

Both are being charged with capital murder.

According to jail records, both Williams and John have addresses at Fort Bliss.

A man was killed in the shooting that occurred outside the Ditzy Duck Bar on the 1160 block of Airway Boulevard in the early morning hours Thursday. A woman died from her wounds at University Medical Center later that morning. They, along with four others, were shot after an argument that started inside the bar spilled out into the parking lot.

ABC-7 has reached out to El Paso's Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission office, which stated that it is now investigating the Ditzy Duck. The TABC was unable to share if the bar has had previous issues or complaints made against it.

