State, local agencies investigating deadly shooting outside East El Paso bar

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 10:27 AM
Published 10:34 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons division is leading the investigation into Thursday morning's deadly shooting outside the Ditzy Duck bar in East El Paso. EPPD has informed ABC-7 that one person was killed; five other people were injured.

ABC-7 has reached out to El Paso's Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission office, which stated that it is now investigating the Ditzy Duck. The TABC was unable to share if the bar has had previous issues or complaints made against it.

According to EPPD, the shooting happened just after midnight Thursday morning at the 1160 block of Airway. Police say an argument began at the Duck's Bar, which made its way into the parking lot.

Samuel Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

