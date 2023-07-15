Former UTEP star Souley Boum shines in first NBA Summer League Start

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVIA) -- Former UTEP and Xavier standout Souley Boum got his first start in the NBA Summer League for the Sacramento Kings on Saturday and helped lead them to a 92-84 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Boum played 22 minutes for the Kings and put up 16 points. He went 4-from-7 from the floor, hit two threes and went 6-from-6 from the line. Boum also had two rebounds and one assist.

While it was Boum's best game in the Summer League, the former Miner had five turnovers on the day.

Overall it was a performance needed from Boum in the King's final Summer League game, as he tries to play his way onto an NBA roster for training camp in the fall or even a G-League spot.