One dead, one injured after officer-involved shooting in Doña Ana County Sunday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- One person is dead and another seriously injured after an officer- involved shooting in Dona Ana County early Sunday morning.

According to officials, at around 1:25 am two Dona Ana County Sheriffs Deputies were at the Circle K located on Thorpe Rd. at I-25 in Dona Ana when they saw a truck pulling a utility trailer exiting I-15 with one blown tire.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop at the bottom of the off ramp and proceeded south on Del Rey.

Deputies pursued it to Del Rey and Settlers Pass where the truck and trailer stopped.

As deputies approached the truck, the driver began firing.

Deputies, aided by State Police and Border Patrol units, took cover and returned fire.

The driver was shot in this exchange.

A female passenger of the vehicle was injured by gunfire, both were transported to the hospital.

Police said the male driver is now deceased.

The female passenger is being treated at University Medical Center in El Paso. The extent of her injuries are unknown.

The OIS task force was called out.

The identity of the male and female are unknown at this time.

Investigation is on-going as this remains an active scene.

DASO will hold a live press conference on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 2:30 pm to provide more information on this incident.