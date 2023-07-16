One person suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle early Sunday morning.

It happened at E Paisano Drive and Montana in central El Paso.

According to El Paso Police, the call came in just after midnight. Officers responded to a single- vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

One person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police said due to the seriousness of the injuries Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene.

No further information has been provided, stay with KVIA for updates.