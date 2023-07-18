Skip to Content
Artificial Intelligence impacting creative arts and media in El Paso

By
New
today at 10:46 AM
Published 12:22 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Artificial Intelligence is growing rapidly every day, and in many ways, changing life as we know it.

AI is already widely used in personal shopping, voice assistants, and in autonomous vehicles, to name a few. But for those in the world of creative arts and media, the integration of AI is next level.

At ABC-7, we use AI in our Creative Department to make graphics, openings, and logos. Things that promote ABC-7 as a brand. But we draw the line when it comes to news, so as to maintain the integrity of our product, and the highest values of Journalism.

On Thursday night at 10, we open the discussion about AI, its benefits and its drawbacks, and we invite you to be part of the conversation.

Watch 'AI for Creatives' Thursday, only on ABC-7 at 10.

Leloba Seitshiro

Leloba Seitshiro reports on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m. weekdays.

