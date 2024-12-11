ABC-7 First Alert: FREEZING morning, gradual warming ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert this morning as we are waking up to freezing temps!

Temperatures overnight have dipped below freezing. Most areas throughout the region will be below freezing this morning. El Paso is expected to dip to 26 and Las Cruces 22 within the 6 o'clock hour. Dress yourself and your children warmly this morning.

Temperature highs today will be similar to Tuesday's forecast. El Paso is expected to reach 54, Las Cruces 52.

Winds will be calm today and mostly sunny skies are expected.