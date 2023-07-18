Juarez, El Paso authorities discuss the current migrant situation on the border

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The border has seen a decrease in the flow of migrants since Title 42 expired back in May, according to experts.

With recent improvements to the CBP One and fewer migrants coming to the border, local authorities have shut down spaces to house migrants in Juarez.

ABC-7 spoke with Juarez's Director of Human Rights Santiago Gonzalez, who oversees local shelters and the migrant welfare at El Paso's sister city. He said his team is still working on convincing migrants staying at El Chamizal and at the ports of entry to go to city shelters. Director Gonzalez also said migrants stay by the Ysleta and Americas bridges because they wait for their appointments with U.S. officials.

Currently, Juarez's shelter Kiki Romero is at 80% capacity due to an increase of migrants agreeing to stay, mostly due to the high temperatures.

The use of the CBP One app has alleviated capacity at local shelters and migrant encounters on the border.

On Monday, during El Paso's City Council session, Jorge Rodriguez with the Office of Emergency Management mentioned that 50% of the migrant activity crossing through the Paso Del Norte bridge is through the app, and the other half have their own means to move on their own.

The City of El Paso was awarded $7.1 million under a new Department of Homeland Security program to manage the inflow of migrants.