Watch: Candlelight vigil planned for slain Alamogordo Police officer

today at 5:47 PM
ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Alamogordo community will hold a candlelight vigil Wednesday night in honor of slain police officer Anthony Ferguson.

26-year-old Dominic De La O allegedly shot and killed Ferguson as he and other officers attempted a traffic stop.

People will gather to remember Ferguson Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Alamogordo High School Pit. His funeral will happen Thursday.

Expect complete team coverage of the vigil and the funeral on ABC-7.

Emma Hoggard

