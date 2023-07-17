New details on Alamogordo Police officer shot, killed while on duty

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Alamogordo Police Department is holding a news conference this morning to brief the media and members of the public on the death of Officer Anthony Ferguson.

The briefing starts at 11a.m., and we will have details on ABC-7 this evening.

According to the Alamogordo Police Department, Officer Ferguson was shot while making a traffic stop near East 1st Street and Delaware Avenue in Alamogordo on Saturday.

He was transported to University Medical Center in El Paso where he later died.

The suspect, 26-year-old Dominic De La O, is currently in custody at the Otero County Detention Center in relation to the incident.

Officials charged him with nine charges ranging from attempt to commit first degree murder, aggravated battery on a police officer with a deadly weapon, resisting and evading a police officer and reckless driving.