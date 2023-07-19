Skip to Content
North Korea remains quiet on status of Fort Bliss soldier, mother speaks out

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday North Korea has been silent about the status of the Fort Bliss soldier who ran across the border.

A day after U.S. soldier, Travis King, bolted into North Korea there has been no word on the fate of King.

This is the first known American detained in the north in nearly five years.

Earlier today, North Korea test-fired two ballistic missiles into the sea in an apparent protest at the deployment of a u.s. nuclear-armed submarine in south Korea the previous day, according to the AP.

King's mother told ABC news she was shocked when she heard her son had crossed into North Korea.

"I can't see travis doing anything like that," Claudine Gates of Wisconsin, said.

Gates said the army told her on Tuesday morning that king had crossed into North Korea.

She said she last heard from her son "a few days ago," when he told her would return soon to his base in fort bliss.

Gates added she just wants "him to come home."

