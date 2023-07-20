How ABC-7 uses Artificial Intelligence to make sure news comes first

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Artificial Intelligence is a growing presence in our lives. From the personal assistants on our phones, social media, smart home devices, even autonomous vehicles.

AI is also taking a hold in certain industries, from healthcare, to education, even in the creative industry. It's how AI has found its way into the work we do here at ABC-7.

Our Creative Department is led by Eric Bowers. He won a national Edward R. Murrow Award for innovation, for an ABC-7 virtual reality project.

Bowers and his team make the graphics you see here at ABC-7 every day, from our openings, different logos, even the graphics that you see in weather. But with artificial intelligence, the team is able to push the limits of creativity.

"I would say over this last year we were kind of blindsided. Nobody really, especially in the art community, people didn't see this coming," said Bowers.

"It's been growing so rapidly and so quickly. It's like basically quicker than I've seen anything grow. Like since the invention of the iPhone, the invention of the Internet. Things are just moving at such a breakneck speed right now which could potentially have its own pitfalls, he added.

When it comes to news, Bowers and his team draw the line. They don't use AI for anything other than promotional material, graphics, and logos. It's important in order to preserve the integrity of our product, and uphold the highest standards of Journalism.

Where AI in concerned, Bowers says he doesn't see it going anywhere, any time soon, "I'm waiting for the dust to settle on this because I want to see, like, where things are going to be. But at the same time, you can't. Every week there's like tons and tons of new things that are coming out. And even the experts are having a hard time keeping up with it."