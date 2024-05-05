May 2024 Uniform Election results

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Saturday, many had a chance to vote on the Uniform Election, which includes bonds that could increase how much you pay in taxes.

Canutillo ISD placed a bond on the ballot that would include more than $380 million towards district improvements, the bond is split into two separate propositions.

Voting in favor of Proposition A would allow a $379 million bond to build new schools and upgrade existing ones.

Unofficial final election results show 51% of voters in Canutillo voted in favor of Proposition A with 100% of the precincts reporting their numbers.

This is the third time Canutillo ISD has tried to pass a bond of this kind. People voted against them the past two times.

Proposition B, a $7.2 million bond to repay debt that didn't require voter approval, was also voted in favor of, with 13 votes being the difference.

That money was used to provide students with laptops during pandemic.

People who live within the Lower Valley Water District also passed a $35 million bond to build new sewer lines and water infrastructure.

With this passing, the money will be used to give water service to several neighborhoods that have relied on septic tanks for decades.

Finally, the votes are also in for the election to decide the Mayor of San Elizario.

The incumbent was Isela Reyes, however Miguel Chacon took the race with 46% of the vote.