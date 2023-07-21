72-year-old missing, last seen leaving his home, Sheriff investigators say

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff's deputies are looking for 72-year-old Hector Fierro, who was last seen leaving his home on July 17 at 11:00 a.m.

Fierro was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black jeans, black shoes, and a red baseball hat. A person reported Fierro missing on July 20 on the 7000 block of 3rd Street.

Investigators have not released any details on what may have led up to Fierro's disappearance. ABC-7 is trying to gather additional information.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (915)-832-4408 or dial 911.