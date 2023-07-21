Skip to Content
News

Spaceport America Announces Completion of First Successful Stratospheric Flight

Spaceport America
By
Published 8:01 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) --- Spaceport America, the world’s first purpose-built commercial spaceport, has successfully launched their first stratospheric flight.

In June of 2023, British engineers from BAE Systems utilized Spaceport America, and its partner U.S. Army White Sands Missile Range, as a proving ground to complete a stratospheric flight of its high-altitude pseudo satellite (HAPS), it's an Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) – PHASA-35.

Over a 24-hour period, PHASA-35 soared to more than 66,000 feet, reaching the stratosphere, before landing. The trial gave BAE Systems’ engineering team to assess the performance of the experimental solar-electric drone within the planet’s atmosphere.

This is the starting point of a series of tests for PHASA-35.

Following the successes, PHASA-35 could be cleared for use in defense and commercial markets in North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Noelia Gonzalez

KVIA ABC-7 Good Morning El Paso Producer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content