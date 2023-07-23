TXDOT launches speed prevention campaign tightening up on speed enforcement

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- TXDOT launches "Be Safe. Drive Smart." to help prevent Texas from the dangers of speeding.

"Texas has seen too many lives lost in crashes caused by excessive speed," said Ruby Martinez, TXDOT Safety program manager.

Speed is the number one factor contributing to roadway crashes in Texas.

"Last year, one in three people killed on the road was in a crash that involved speed," said Martinez.

In 2022, speed was a contributing factor in more than 162,000 roadway crashes in Texas, resulting in 1,469 deaths.

El Paso saw its 44th traffic fatality on Saturday. Four cars were involved in a fatal crash in West El Paso. Three of the cars were at a complete stop at a red light, when a 4th car rammed into one of the cars at full speed. Resulting in the death of an El Paso woman.

Accidents like this have prompted TXDOT to launch a speeding prevention campaign.

"Arriving alive is more important than arriving on time," said Martinez.

As part of the campaign, T is partnering with law enforcement agencies across Texas for "Operation Slow Down". The initiative will last from July 14 through July 30. With law enforcement stepping up enforcement of speeding laws.