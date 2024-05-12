ABC-7 StormTrack: A warm and windy Mother’s Day for the Borderland

Happy Mother's Day! It has been a warm and windy one today. The winds are expected to calm down during the evening hours.

Tomorrow will be a little bit of the same, but less windy and a tad bit warmer. We are expected to top out into the upper 80s and low 90s.

This warm, dry, and breezy weather pattern will continue throughout this week until Thursday. There will be a slight chance of rain, as of right now, the highest chances are expected to be in the mountains.