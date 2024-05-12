Skip to Content
Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack: A warm and windy Mother’s Day for the Borderland

By
Published 4:02 PM

Happy Mother's Day! It has been a warm and windy one today. The winds are expected to calm down during the evening hours.

Tomorrow will be a little bit of the same, but less windy and a tad bit warmer. We are expected to top out into the upper 80s and low 90s.

This warm, dry, and breezy weather pattern will continue throughout this week until Thursday. There will be a slight chance of rain, as of right now, the highest chances are expected to be in the mountains.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
JAELIN LEWIS
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaelin Lewis

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content