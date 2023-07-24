Clint ISD back-to-school

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) --

As summer draws to a close, the Clint district is gearing up to celebrate their 100th anniversary and kick off the new school year.

This past Friday, Clint school district held their centennial celebration. Students and faculty came together to mark this historic milestone, celebrating a century of dedication to education and the community.

Today marks the first day of school for the Clint students.

Dr. Juan Martinez, the superintendent of Clint Independent School District, shared “It's an exciting year, I think, as we begin our second century. I think our parents and our students can expect the same innovation, quality of instruction, the same support we've given them all these years. And I think the teachers are excited, ready to begin.”

The district is recognizing the importance of communication between the district and parents - making this process accessible and easy to parents by having over 120 cell phone numbers listed on their website. Parents can reach out for any questions or assistance they may need.

Registration is still open, and the district welcomes parents from across the city to enroll their children in the district’s excellent educational programs and initiatives.