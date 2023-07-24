Woman claims air conditioners have been broken at Doña Ana Dollar General store for weeks, creating unsafe working conditions

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Working conditions are unsafe at a Dona Ana Dollar General store, according to a woman who spoke with ABC-7.

Teri Trujillo shops at the Dollar General on Thorpe Road regularly. She says over the last few weeks, the air conditioning units have been broken, causing temperatures to soar inside the store.

"Things were melting," says Trujillo.

"I actually took pictures of melted candy bars that aren't even soft, they're literally peeled over because they have melted," she adds.

"It's just miserable for me to shop, but at least I can leave," says Trujillo.

"The employees have to stay in there, which is just wrong," she adds.

Trujillo says she contacted OSHA after attempting to contact Dollar General's corporate office. She says an employee of the store told her the store will be shut down by OSHA if the internal temperature of the store is 90 degrees or higher.

ABC-7 has reached out to OSHA's Santa Fe and El Paso's offices for additional comment, as well as Dollar General's corporate office.