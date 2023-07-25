El Paso community coming together for educators whose home burned in fire

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A family of educators is now picking up the pieces after a fire engulfed their home in flames, collapsing their roof and leaving them homeless. The community now thanking them and returning their lifelong commitment to education.

Quincy Oshiro, son to Victor and Julie Oshiro, tells ABC-7 his family's eastside home was left in ruins after it caught fire Saturday.

Living out of town, he said he heard of the fire after his neighbors called.

"But the time he [his father] got there, it was a total loss. Everything was gone. It's insane. You don't think it's going to ever happen to you, and then when it does, you're like, oh, my goodness," he said.

Thankfully nobody was hurt, the family of four and two dogs were able to make it out safely, but losing just about everything in their home.

Quincy said his parents have been educators for several years, his father, a retired firefighter and paramedic for the city, now a teacher at Bel Air High School.

His mother is an educator for 20 years and now the student activity manager for Chapin High School.

Once the community heard of the incident on their Gofundme page, they came out to show their support, he said.

Many thanking the family for their teachings in the classroom.

"It makes us very emotional because my parents have worked really, really, hard. We don't have words like I wish I had words other than just Thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts," he said.

Quincy said his family is okay and taking everyday as it comes, he reminds the community to always have a Plan B in case of an emergency.