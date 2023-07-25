Las Cruces woman charged in deadly crash released on bail

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has learned the 39-year-old woman charged in a deadly crash was released on bond Monday, following a court appearance in Doña Ana County.

The suspect, Vianey Marquez Adams, is due back in court in September for a preliminary examination, before Judge Rosario Alexander in Doña And County Magistrate Court.

Adams is charged with vehicular homicide, driving while under the influence, reckless driving, child abuse, three counts of leaving the scene of a crash, and driving left of center.

According to Las Cruces Police, shortly after noon on Saturday, July 22, police and fire were dispatched to a vehicle versus bicyclist crash on the 400 block of Melendres Street. First responders arrived to find 70-year-old Roberto M. Granado dead on the scene.

Traffic investigators learned Adams was driving a 2020 Jeep Wrangler north on Melendres, against traffic, and sideswiped a parked vehicle before striking Granado who was legally riding a bicycle southbound. The SUV came to a stop in the front yard of a nearby residence.

Investigators learned Granado had just left his home. Investigators also learned that Adams had her 3-year-old son in the vehicle at the time of the crash and tried leaving the scene before a bystander intervened.

Upon further investigation, investigators learned that Adams was involved in a hit-and-run crash minutes earlier near the intersection of El Paseo Road and Idaho Avenue.

Adams was arrested and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, while her child was turned over to a family member.