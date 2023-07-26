Las Cruces Public Schools urging parents to sign up for bus schedule app

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Sherley O’Brien says the start of the 2023-2024 school year has had several challenges for the district. That includes school bus delays and extremely hot weather.

O'Brien said as all students returned to school last week, traffic issues throughout the city, coupled with a lack of drivers, caused some students’ routes to be delayed up to two hours.

O'Brien said staff was unable to keep up with the volume of calls from parents concerned that their students would not make it to school in time. The district says office workers had to pitch in as relief drivers.

To help mitigate some of these challenges, O'Brien encouraged parents to sign up for a smart phone app that will send text message updates on delays and expected arrival times. Click here to sign up for notifications.

O’Brien and several LCPS administrative staff met with STS of New Mexico, the contracted bus company for the district, to discuss ongoing bus delays and remedies.

The district said STS acknowledges that they haven’t been able to keep up with turnover after retirements and vacancies. And they are currently looking at other strategies to get qualified drivers behind the wheel, but that could take time.