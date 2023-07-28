Skip to Content
Baby in Juarez ICU after stray bullet strikes his head

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A stray bullet hit 14-month-old Jorge Andrés Cardona Rivas' head when his family was caught in the middle of a shooting in Juarez.

The shooting happened while Jorge was with his family inside a car. His family rushed him to a Juarez hospital, where doctors admitted him to the ICU. Five days later, Jorge underwent surgery. He has remained in the ICU ever since.

ABC-7 spoke with one of Jorge's older siblings, Gerardo Adame, who broke down everything that happened Sunday night.

Gerardo said Jorge and his parents were leaving their business, a taco restaurant, when a shooting happened two blocks away from the taquería.

Jorge's condition is still critical, according to the doctors, and his family is waiting for him to undergo another surgery soon to completely remove the bullet inside his head.

The family created a GoFundMe to help with Jorge's medical expenses. You can help Jorge by donating to his cause here.

