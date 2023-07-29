68-year-old man arrested for invasive visual recording in thrift shop dressing rooms

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 68-year-old Rene Solis after recording two adult females and one juvenile female inside a thrift shop dressing room.

Investigators said on July 28, 2023 the Criminal Investigations Targeted Response Unit (CID-TRU) was dispatched to the Goodwill Store located at the 10300 block of Alameda Ave regarding a "subject disturbing" call.

Solis was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for three counts of Invasive Visual Recording with a bond of $65,000.00.

He was convicted for the same offense in 2017 and is currently out on bond from a similar arrest in September 2022.