Juarez shootings kill several people, including one police officer

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Three shootings happened Sunday in Juarez.

The first shooting happened outside Juarez's General Hospital where one hitman was killed and a state police officer and a paramedic were injured, a source told ABC-7.

Heavy law enforcement activity was seen in different parts of town looking for the suspects of this shooting.

A second shooting happened in South Juarez, where hitmen attacked a state police car, killing one officer.

After those two shootings, Juarez police started a chase south of the city, ending in another shooting close to the CERESO 3. The chase ended with a hitman killed by Juarez police.

Juarez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar said in a morning news conference that the Chihuahua attorney general's office, Fiscalía General del Estado de Chihuahua, is investigating Sunday's shootings.

The Chihuahua State Police Department issued a statement lamenting the death of the police officer, identified as Officer Sergio Martínez González.