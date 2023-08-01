Skip to Content
Las Cruces Police hosting National Night Out Tuesday downtown

today at 10:28 AM
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department is hosting National Night Out – the annual event that promotes drug and crime prevention, strengthens community relations, and encourages neighborhood camaraderie.

The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, August 1, along Main Street in downtown Las Cruces. It's free and family-friendly.

LCPD says National Night Out gives residents an evening to meet neighbors, area first responders and other organizations that provide valuable services to our community.

The event is a popular family night out with many giveaways and one-on-one interactions with first responders and community organizations.

Leloba Seitshiro

Leloba Seitshiro reports on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m. weekdays.

