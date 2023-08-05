Part of I-10 will be closed for 48 hours: what you need to know

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you are planning on driving through West El Paso between Sunday and Tuesday, you can expect traffic backups on and around the I-10.

Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation have been preparing for a project that will widen the I-10 from Redd Road to north of Transmountain - and later from Los Mochis to Vinton - for the past year.

The area is known for high levels of congestion, especially since the beginning of the construction.

To allow crews to build new outside lanes in the same area, I-10 will be closed from Sunday at 6 a.m. to Tuesday until 6 a.m. from Redd Road to Vinton.

"All westbound traffic will exit at [Redd Road], continue on North Desert Boulevard and reenter I-10 past Vinton," said TXDOT spokesperson Jennifer Wright. "Police officers will be stationed at major intersections to help keep traffic flowing during this closure. When the interstate reopens on Tuesday morning through traffic will be on the new driving surface from Redd to just north of Transmountain. During the closure, all traffic bound for Art Craft, Transmountain and Vinton roads must exit at Redd and use North Desert Boulevard on ramps and off ramps, including the direct connector to Transmountain Road will be closed."

Wright said that direct connector ramp will reopen in about a month.

"After the closure lifts exit ramps from I-10 West will be open except Art Craft, which will reopen after another two weeks. Other ramps will open as soon as they are ready over the next year," said Wright. "This is a high impact closure, however, it's necessary to allow crews to continue their work. Widening I-10 from two lanes to three in each direction between North Mesa Street and Vinton."

ABC-7 spoke with several residents of the area about their thoughts on the project. Many were in support of the project, saying they hoped it would eventually alleviate traffic in the area. They also said while the project was inconvenient, they hope it will be worth it.

However, several El Pasoans disagreed.

"I know it's for the better of El Paso, but, you know, it's not going to change anything. We're still going to have the same traffic and it's going to be continuously growing," said Erick Vazquez, who lives in the impacted area.

"They just fixed Sunland Park to Mesa, more or less. They did all that construction and it helped, what? Nothing," said Vazquez. "We pay for it, you know. But yet, we don't see the solution or a resolution to lighten up the traffic."