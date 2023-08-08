6-year-old girl’s 911 call leads to human smuggling stash house bust

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sunland Park Police discovered five migrants and four children living in a stash house.

According to Anthony "Scott" Good, Chief of the US Border Patrol El Paso Sector, the finding was made after a 6-year-old girl called 911 saying that her mother had left her alone.

The pictures posted by Chief Good show various rooms of the stash house. Chief Good says the smugglers kept the migrants in "deplorable conditions."

Chief Good did not elaborate on what happened to the migrants found inside the stash houses, or where the girl who called 911 is now.