New Mexico State Police looking for endangered Anthony woman and her baby

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police are looking for 21-year-old Elida Torres and her baby, Christopher Torres.

Christopher is about 2 feet tall and weighs 20 pounds with brown eyes and hair. Elida is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

The mother and son were last seen July 28, 2023 at Elida's grandmother's house on Montana Vista Road in Anthony, New Mexico. Their family does not know where they went or what they were wearing when they went missing.

The pair are considered endangered by police. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office at (575)-526-0795 or dial 911.