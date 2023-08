LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Today is the grand opening of Casa de Peregrinos' much larger emergency food pantry, to help keep up with increasing food insecurity in the Borderland.

The new building is 13,000 square feet, an upgrade from the current 5,000 square foot facility in the Community of Hope campus.

It has been in the making for years, and includes innovative features to help many hungry families.