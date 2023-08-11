Person struck by a train near the border wall in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- One person was struck by a train near the border wall in Sunland Park, Thursday night.

It happened near Anapra Rd. and Posey Rd. according to Sunland Park Fire Department's Twitter page.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say the call came in at 10:13 p.m. on Thursday.

No word yet if this was a migrant crossing into the U.S.

There has been a significant rise in migrants using the area as a way to enter the country illegally.

Some have been found severely dehydrated, due to the extreme heat seen this year.

Others, have been found dead in the desert area.

This is a developing story.