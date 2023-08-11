Skip to Content
News

Person struck by a train near the border wall in Sunland Park

Sunland Park Fire Department
By
Updated
today at 12:31 AM
Published 12:43 AM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- One person was struck by a train near the border wall in Sunland Park, Thursday night.

It happened near Anapra Rd. and Posey Rd. according to Sunland Park Fire Department's Twitter page.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say the call came in at 10:13 p.m. on Thursday.

No word yet if this was a migrant crossing into the U.S.

There has been a significant rise in migrants using the area as a way to enter the country illegally.

Some have been found severely dehydrated, due to the extreme heat seen this year.

Others, have been found dead in the desert area.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is a news producer for Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content