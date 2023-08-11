Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Friday, August 11

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Friday, August 11 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

For updates in El Paso, click here. For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. For updates in Las Cruces, click here.

Guardrail Repair

Friday, August 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Trowbridge exit ramp closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Maintenance

Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 11

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Hwy) east and westbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza alternate lane closures.

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins exit ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound at Airways entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning intersections and turnarounds.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between Tom Mays Park and Museum mile markers 20 and 14 alternate lane closures.

I-10 westbound at Mesa (downtown) exit ramp closed.

I-10 westbound at Santa Fe entrance ramp right lane closed.

I-10 eastbound at Kansas entrance ramp and right lane closed.

Crews will be cleaning and filling eroded areas.

I-10 Widening West

Tuesday, August 8

Eastbound Temporary on-ramp at Transmountain Road will be closed.

DETOUR: Continue on S. Desert Boulevard and re-enter I-10 past Artcraft.

Crews will be placing concrete pavement.

Sunday, August 6 at 6 a.m. through Tuesday, August 8 at 6 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Redd Road and Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers and preparing the new driving surface for traffic.

Beginning Tuesday, August 8 at 6 a.m.

Westbound on-ramps from Artcraft Road and Transmountain Road will be closed.

DETOUR: Continue on North Desert Boulevard and re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

Tuesday, August 8 through Thursday, August 10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

North Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic from Northern Pass Drive to Trade Center Avenue.

DETOUR: Turn left on Artcraft Road, turn right on SH 20 (Doniphan Drive), turn right on Transmountain Road, turn left on North Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers and preparing the new driving surface for traffic.

Sunday, August 13, at 6 a.m. through Monday, August 14 at 6 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Transmountain Road and Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 6A (Transmountain Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers and preparing the new driving surface for traffic.

The following closures will continue until further notice:

Eastbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from north of Transmountain Road to Redd Road.

Eastbound offramps for Transmountain Road, Artcraft Road, and Redd Road are closed, detour via Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive) to South Desert Boulevard.

Westbound I-10 is reduced to one lane at David Road between Transmountain Road and Vinton Road.

The direct connector ramp from westbound Loop 375 (Transmountain Road) to eastbound I-10 is closed to all traffic.

South Desert Boulevard is reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

North Desert Boulevard is reduced to one lane between Redd Road and Artcraft Road.

Sundays through Thursdays, intermittent overnight lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-10 between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

Mondays through Saturdays, intermittent daytime lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-10 between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

Mondays through Saturdays, intermittent daytime lane closures on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard between Anthony and Redd Road.

All closures are subject to change based upon weather and/or field conditions.

LAS CRUCES

An eastbound lane of Boutz Road, from south Valley Drive to the intersection of Boutz and El Paseo roads, will be closed from Friday, Aug.11, 2023, to Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.



Volt Inc. will be working along the road as part of a wire permit.



The lane closure will impact RoadRUNNER Transit routes 6 and 7. This work will be in City Council Districts 2 and 4.