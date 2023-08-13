Clint parish celebrates 109 years of community

CLINT, Texas (KVIA) -- The 109th annual San Lorenzo Festival has only a few hours left, but you still have time to enjoy traditional food, drinks, and fun Sunday night.

Organizers said the festival started as a means to raise money to build the church, but over the century has grown larger and larger, bringing people from all over the country with the festivities.

But for the local community, the festival means so much more. Many families told us of the traditions celebrated at the celebration each year.

One of those traditions is a trek they make from their homes to the church itself, to then enter and pray.

