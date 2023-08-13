Police asking for help in identifying bicycle thieves

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for your help in locating two men accused of stealing bicycles in west El Paso.

The value of the stolen bikes range from $300 to $5,997 and included motorized bicycles.

Investigators were able to obtain security camera footage of the two suspects.

Photos from that footage are attached to this article.

The first is a hispanic man described as thin, and has a mustache.

The second suspect also has a thin build and was wearing a two-tone baseball cap, a black tee shirt, blue denim jeans, and dark shoes.

El Paso Police say at least six thefts have taken place at and around homes near UTEP and Kern Place.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspects are asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS).