From Lahaina to El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Lahaina, a historic town of 13,000 people has been swept by flames, officials said, leaving more than 2,700 structures destroyed and as many as 4,500 in need of shelter.

As of Monday morning, there are 96 fatalities, marking this the deadliest wildfire in the US recent history. First responders continue to conduct search and rescue efforts, and officials warn that the toll will increase.

The affected communities are facing urgent needs for shelter, food, and medical assistance.

Terrie Esparza moved to El Paso with her husband after meeting in the navy. Esparza grieves with her town as she grew up in Lahaina, describing it as "beautiful and unified."

Terrie's brother Albert and his wife lived there, “I looked on the tv and I saw the helicopter going by, you know they were filming whatever they were up there and I kept telling my son, do you see it do you see the house? And all we saw was smoke everywhere,” Terrie recounts when she found out about the fires.

For two days, Terrie's heart was gripped by desperation as she could not connect with her brother.

When she finally did Albert told Terrie, "You know, we had no chance. I mean, we were out in the backyard in the patio and could see the flames on the hillside and the smoke and the wind blowing. And we were watching it. And then the neighbor came over and said, I think we got to get out of here.”

The Esparza has deep history in Hawaii, their home standing since 1964 was built by her grandfather, the land bestowed by the King of Maui.

Terrie clings to the memories and cherishes her childhood with hope, “I believe the people from Lahaina you know they'll bounce back. They’re strong. They're unity.”

A piece of Lahaiana is in El Paso, and the family has set up a GoFundMe to help support Albert and Janet through this trying time.

#ElPasoStrong now joins #LahainaStrong

Click here for more information on how to volunteer or donate to the shelters in Maui through the American Red Cross.

There is power in unity and we are all called to lend a helping hand.