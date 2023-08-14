Texas Sues Shell Over Massive Fire at Houston Chemical Plant

DEER PARK, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas has filed a civil lawsuit against oil giant Shell and the owner of a petrochemical and refinery complex near Houston. The lawsuit alleges that the fire at the facility in May caused significant environmental damage.

Court documents state, the Texas Attorney General claims the fire resulted in the release of large quantities of airborne contaminants and the illegal flow of wastewater into nearby waterways. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, seeks unspecified monetary damages and relief for alleged environmental violations at the Deer Park site.

During days of firefighting efforts, Shell’s chemical facility reportedly discharged 68.7 million gallons of wastewater into a storm-water pond and the nearby Houston Ship Channel. Shell is also accused of allowing additional volumes of wastewater to exceed permitted levels at a water-treatment facility.

Shell has acknowledged the lawsuit but declined to comment on pending litigation.

Pemex, the owner of the refinery, has stated its commitment to working with regulators to address concerns about the fire and conducting business in a safe and environmentally responsible manner.