Las Cruces Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

Las Cruces Police Department
today at 8:09 AM
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are searching for 11-year-old, Isaac Rubio, who ran away from his home Monday evening.

He was last seen on the evening of Monday, Aug. 14, on the 2800 block of north Roadrunner Parkway. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt and white shoes.

Rubio is 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

